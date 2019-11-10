|
Ritter, Rosemarie
1941 - 2019
Rosemarie Ritter, age 78, was surrounded by her loving family as she peacefully passed into the arms of her Lord on Saturday, November 9, 2019. She was born on May 29, 1941 in Langendiebach, Germany, to the late Johann and Wilhelmina (Schlag) Haas. At age 17, she immigrated to America, landed a job in New York City, and went to night school to study business. While raising three children and working in residential real estate, she studied for and earned her Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation, became a real estate broker, and successfully operated The Ritter Company, Realtors, with her husband of 54 years, Bill. In addition to her focus on commercial real estate, she was passionate about vegetable gardening and landscaping, growing gigantic houseplants, baking German cakes for her family, reading Bible verses, knitting and crocheting blankets for the homeless, and listening to German music. She is sorely missed by her loving husband, Bill; son Raymond Dury (Karen Miles); daughter Wendy Bayer and her husband Brian Bayer; grandson Matthew Dury (Shea Price); granddaughter Elizabeth Marquardt and her husband Justin Marquardt; and granddaughters Lena Miles and Isabella Miles. Rosemarie is also survived by her family in Germany including Wolfgang Haas, Judith Niedernhofer, Mirjam Poehls, Karl Schlag, and Marlies Eisenhardt; her family in New Jersey including John and Joann Riedmueller, and her brothers-in-law in North Carolina Tex Ritter (Lanette) and Glenn Ritter. She is also fondly remembered by her dear childhood friend of seventy years, Herta Mansukhani, and an angel of a care-taker, Shea Price, without whom the last 3 weeks of her life would not have been as comfortable or as peaceful. Rosemarie mourned the loss of her son John Dury, in 1999. Her family is forever grateful for her dedication to us. Funeral service will be held at 5 PM on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221, where family will receive friends from 3 PM until time of service at 5 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to Cat Welfare, catwelfareassoc.org, 741 Wetmore Road, Columbus, OH 43214, (614) 268-6096. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019