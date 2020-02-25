|
|
Anderson, Rosemary
1934 - 2020
Rosemary Anderson, age 85. Sunrise May 16, 1934 and Sunset February 21, 2020. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Friday, February 28, 2020 at New Birth Christian Ministries, 3475 Refuge Rd. Interment at Glen Rest. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the ANDERSON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2020