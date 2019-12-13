|
|
Burke, Rosemary
1934 - 2019
Rosemary Burke, age 85, of Columbus, OH, passed away December 11, 2019. She was born March 6, 1934 in Baltimore, MD to the late Leo and Emma Garland. Rosemary enjoyed reading, knitting, and watching the Buckeyes and Cavs. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved all unconditionally and will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother Leo Garland. Survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Thomas Burke; three children, JoAnne Burke, Christy Haddox and Kathy (Scott) Kessler; four grandchildren, Cynthia (Curt) Stuck, Kayla (Rusty) Pyle, Kyle Haddox and Seth Haddox; four great-grandchildren, Owen Stuck, Nathan Stuck, Adalyn Stuck and Ethan Stuck; and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends may visit 11am-1pm on Monday, December 16, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110 with a funeral service to follow at 1pm. Interment at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or St Vincent de Paul Society. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2019