Clay, Rosemary

1927 - 2019

Rosemary G. Clay, 91, went home to her Savior, Thursday, July 11, 2019. Born September 21, 1927, in Columbus, OH, she began school in a one room schoolhouse, graduated from Linden McKinley High School (1945) and attended Olivet Nazarene University. She was a life-long member of Shepherd Church of the Nazarene where she was employed as church secretary for 33 years and volunteered as choir director for 30 years. She was also a proud member of the widows' small group, the Golden Girls. Rosie loved music, flowers, travel (especially to the Smokies), crossword puzzles, and time spent with her friends and family. Always smiling and full of mischief, she loved to tease those she loved. She was a devout prayer warrior and a fountain of grace and compassion. Rosemary is preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Daniel H. Clay, her parents, Paul J. Keyes and Stella M. Cooper, and her brother, Donald K. Keyes. She is survived by her son, Bryan K. Clay (Tracie) and daughter, Marcia S. Sweet (Kevin); grandchildren, D.J. Clay, Chelsea Clay, and Elijah Sweet; brother, Paul Keyes Jr.; first niece (#1) Karen L. Moss; co-grandma, Dottie Linson; loving caregiver, Enny; great granddog, Murray; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 17, 4-7pm at Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd, Gahanna, OH 43230. Friends will gather for a second visitation at 10am on Thursday, July 18 at Shepherd Church of the Nazarene, 425 S. Hamilton Rd., Gahanna, OH 43230 followed by a funeral service at 11am, with interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. To share online condolences, visit www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 15, 2019