|
|
Dassel, Rosemary
1930 - 2019
Rosemary Dassel was called to be with her Lord after a long and blessed life. She was appreciated by the children and teachers she guided and taught throughout her life. She was born June 3, 1930 near Springfield, Ohio. She graduated from Capital University and The Ohio State University. She was preceded in death by her parents Virgil and Ruth (Hummel) Dassel and her dear sister Ruth Marie. She taught in Bexley and Columbus schools, Capital and Ohio State, and served as an administrator for Columbus Schools as well as being privileged to teach in San Diego and Germany. She was blessed to have traveled extensively in the United States and Europe. She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority and lived at Kensington Place in Columbus. She leaves behind many lives she touched, many friends, and particularly her special friend, Jane. Through her philanthropic family endowment at the Columbus Foundation, she will continue to support many of her beloved organizations. Her funeral will be held Monday, August 5 at EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 East Livingston Avenue, where friends may call from 9:30 am with the funeral to follow there at 10:30 am with committal following at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Pastor Floyd L. Stolzenburg, officiating. "Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord." www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019