DeVillers, Rosemary
1944 - 2020
Rosemary Cordle DeVillers, age 75, died peacefully in her sleep at home on Tuesday March 25, 2020. Born March 30, 1944 in Louisa, KY daughter of the late Monroe and Cynthia Lois Cordle. Preceded in death (6/19/19) by her husband of 53 years, James Nester DeVillers. Survived by her sons, Timothy, Sean (Samantha) and Chad DeVillers; grandchildren, Kyle, Mitchell, Nathan, Ashley, Ajaleagh, Gwyneth, Declan DeVillers; siblings, Neva (Frank) Walker, Ruby Price, Ernest (Nancy) Cordle, Bertell (Louis) Cordle, Ronald (Wanda) Cordle, sister-in-law, Sue (Steve) Gross, sister-in-law Dacia DeVillers and brother-in-law Danny (Mary) DeVillers; numerous other relatives and friends. Public Memorial Services to be announced at a later date by the EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Catholic Social Services.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2020