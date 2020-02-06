|
|
Downey, Rosemary
1932 - 2020
Rosemary C. (Burns) Downey, 87, a retired Groveport Madison School teacher, died peacefully Wednesday morning, Feb. 5, 2020 at Mill Run Care Center. She was preceded in death by her husband Lewis F. "Lew" Downey Jr., her parents John J and Catherine (McKenna) Burns, her brother Arthur Burns (Ann), her sister Katherine Doherty (P. Joseph), and her sister-in-law Helen McKeon (Edward). She is survived by her eight children, James Downey (Pamela) of Hilliard, Gerard Downey (Angela) of Boise, ID, Mary K. Grove (Ronald) of Columbus, Patricia Dutkiewicz (Thomas) of Mechanicsburg, PA, Suzanne Giacalone (Michael) of Franklin, MA, Bernadette Galvez (Samuel) of Bartlesville, OK, Thomas Downey (Karen) of Houston, TX, and Maureen Stone (Troy) of Canal Winchester; her sisters-in-law, Mary Jordan (Roger), and Veronica Nolin; 21 grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Rosemary was born and grew up in Worcester, MA. Graduated from Worcester State Teachers College. After earning her Master of Education in 1957, she moved to Japan and taught in the Department of Defense Dependent Schools, a courageous endeavor for a young woman at that time. It was there she met and married the love of her life and traveled the world with him while raising a family of eight. Rosemary taught in the Groveport Madison Schools for 22 years, teaching 2nd grade, reading specialist, establishing a Parent Resource Library, and a pioneer in Reading Recovery program. She received the Jennings Scholarship and was nominated for the Ashland Oil Award. She was an active member of Church of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal. She served the church in many capacities: Eucharistic Minister, CCD teacher, Parish Council, pre-cana presenter and team leader. She was very devoted to her friends and her Mother Therese's Small Church Community. Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 9 from 2PM until a vigil service at 5:30PM at Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 East Livingston Ave. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 10 at 10AM at Church of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, 5225 Refugee Rd, immediately followed by graveside service at St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 South High St. Family and Friends are invited back to Church of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal for a light lunch at noon.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2020