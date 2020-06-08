Rosemary E. Murphy
1952 - 2020
Rosemary E. Murphy, age 68 passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her home. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Michael Murphy, son; David (Karen) Murphy, grandchildren; Emma, Braeden, Colin, Kayla, brother; Daniel (Donna) Strinkoski, sister; Paula (Robert) Manley. A private service will be held for Rosemary. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to see her complete obituary.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
