Murphy, Rosemary E.
1952 - 2020
Rosemary E. Murphy, age 68 passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her home. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Michael Murphy, son; David (Karen) Murphy, grandchildren; Emma, Braeden, Colin, Kayla, brother; Daniel (Donna) Strinkoski, sister; Paula (Robert) Manley. A private service will be held for Rosemary. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to see her complete obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.