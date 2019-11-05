|
|
Rericha, Rosemary J.
1944 - 2019
Rosemary J. Rericha, age 75, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 3, 2019 with her family by her side at Kobacker House. She is preceded in death by her parents Harry W. and Gertrude M. (Walter) Krick. Rosemary is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Christopher Rericha; children, Michelle and Brian Rericha; brother, Ronald (Fay) Krick; and her furry children, Vinnie and Gus. Rosemary was an accountant for Akzo-Nobel for many years. She was a member of the St. Joseph Academy Class of 1962 and went on to attend Ohio Dominican College. She met Chris after he returned home from Vietnam. Rosemary loved to spend time with her children and to travel especially to the Bahamas and Alaska and short trips to Gettysburg, Boston, Cape Cod and Winston-Salem. She had a passion for history especially in the Civil War and was fascinated to see the history in all the places she visited. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER NORRIS Chapel, 3920 Broadway from 5-8 pm with a Prayer Service at 7:30 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 434 Norton Rd on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10 am with Father Leo Connolly, Celebrant. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rosemary's memory to . Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign her online guest book or leave a special memory or photo.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2019