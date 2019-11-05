The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
7:30 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cecilia Catholic Church
434 Norton Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Rericha
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary J. Rericha


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Rosemary J. Rericha Obituary
Rericha, Rosemary J.
1944 - 2019
Rosemary J. Rericha, age 75, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 3, 2019 with her family by her side at Kobacker House. She is preceded in death by her parents Harry W. and Gertrude M. (Walter) Krick. Rosemary is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Christopher Rericha; children, Michelle and Brian Rericha; brother, Ronald (Fay) Krick; and her furry children, Vinnie and Gus. Rosemary was an accountant for Akzo-Nobel for many years. She was a member of the St. Joseph Academy Class of 1962 and went on to attend Ohio Dominican College. She met Chris after he returned home from Vietnam. Rosemary loved to spend time with her children and to travel especially to the Bahamas and Alaska and short trips to Gettysburg, Boston, Cape Cod and Winston-Salem. She had a passion for history especially in the Civil War and was fascinated to see the history in all the places she visited. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER NORRIS Chapel, 3920 Broadway from 5-8 pm with a Prayer Service at 7:30 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 434 Norton Rd on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10 am with Father Leo Connolly, Celebrant. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rosemary's memory to . Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign her online guest book or leave a special memory or photo.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
Download Now