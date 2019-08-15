|
|
Jones, Rosemary
Rosemary G. Jones, age 87, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Sanctuary at Tuttle Crossing. Rosemary worked at Pine Kirk Nursing Home. She is preceded in death by husband of 55 years Robert "Bob" Jones, parents Gottfried and Katharina Rudolph, siblings Bruno, Barbara, John and Gertrude. Rosemary is survived by children, David, Christine, Steven, Timothy and Patrick; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Charlotte; brother-in-law, Louis; many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Monday from 3-7pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI, 1068 S. High St. Mass of Christian Burial 10am Tuesday at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel, 6440 S. High St., on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery, where entombment will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . To view or sign the on-line register visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019