Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel
6440 S. High St., on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary Jones Obituary
Jones, Rosemary
Rosemary G. Jones, age 87, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Sanctuary at Tuttle Crossing. Rosemary worked at Pine Kirk Nursing Home. She is preceded in death by husband of 55 years Robert "Bob" Jones, parents Gottfried and Katharina Rudolph, siblings Bruno, Barbara, John and Gertrude. Rosemary is survived by children, David, Christine, Steven, Timothy and Patrick; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Charlotte; brother-in-law, Louis; many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Monday from 3-7pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI, 1068 S. High St. Mass of Christian Burial 10am Tuesday at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel, 6440 S. High St., on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery, where entombment will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . To view or sign the on-line register visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now