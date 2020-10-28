Parrish, Rosemary
1935 - 2020
Rosemary Parrish, 85, passed October 26, 2020 in Delaware, Ohio. Born May 26, 1935, in Haysi, Virginia, to late Alfred and Nora (Center) Hay. Married late Kenneth "Bill" Parrish, who preceded her in death June 13, 2019. Survived by two sons, Joseph (Denise) Parrish and Mitch (Jennifer) Parrish; three grandsons, Bryan, Ken, and Ian Parrish. Visitation, October 31, 2020 from 1-3pm, service at 3pm at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr, Delaware. Burial to follow at Marlborough Cemetery. For more information and full obit, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
.