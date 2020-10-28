1/
Rosemary Parrish
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Parrish, Rosemary
1935 - 2020
Rosemary Parrish, 85, passed October 26, 2020 in Delaware, Ohio. Born May 26, 1935, in Haysi, Virginia, to late Alfred and Nora (Center) Hay. Married late Kenneth "Bill" Parrish, who preceded her in death June 13, 2019. Survived by two sons, Joseph (Denise) Parrish and Mitch (Jennifer) Parrish; three grandsons, Bryan, Ken, and Ian Parrish. Visitation, October 31, 2020 from 1-3pm, service at 3pm at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr, Delaware. Burial to follow at Marlborough Cemetery. For more information and full obit, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Service
03:00 PM
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH 43015
740-362-1611
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved