Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
St. Brendan Catholic Church
Hilliard, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Ratusz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Ratusz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary Ratusz Obituary
Ratusz, Rosemary
Rosemary C. Ratusz, passed into the loving arms of the Lord on August 9, 2019. She passed just 14 days shy of her 95th birthday. Rosemary's Calling Hours and Reflections will be held on Sunday, August 18 from 4-6PM at Tidd Funeral Home in Hilliard. Mass of the Christian Burial will take place on Monday, August 19 at 10AM at St. Brendan Catholic Church, Hilliard. Please see Rosemary's complete obituary online at Tidd Funeral Home at www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now