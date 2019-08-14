|
|
Ratusz, Rosemary
Rosemary C. Ratusz, passed into the loving arms of the Lord on August 9, 2019. She passed just 14 days shy of her 95th birthday. Rosemary's Calling Hours and Reflections will be held on Sunday, August 18 from 4-6PM at Tidd Funeral Home in Hilliard. Mass of the Christian Burial will take place on Monday, August 19 at 10AM at St. Brendan Catholic Church, Hilliard. Please see Rosemary's complete obituary online at Tidd Funeral Home at www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2019