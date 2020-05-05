Rosemary Tomko
Tomko, Rosemary
Rosemary E. Tomko, age 68, passed away Monday May 4, 2020 at Heartland of Dublin. Preceded in death by parents Andrew and Stella Tomko and sister Carol Kelso. Survived by niece Lori (Greg) Ledford; nephew Andrew (Melanie) Kelso; brother-in-law Alex Kelso; great nephews Garrett and Nolan Wright; and great niece Emma Claire Wright. Rosemary was a devout Catholic and attended St. Catharine Church. She was a retired registered nurse with Grant Hospital and enjoyed Ohio State Football, the Cleveland Indians and The Wizard of Oz. A special thank you to the staff of Bickford of Bexley for their wonderful care and concern for her throughout her years there. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Catharine Church with interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Due to current restrictions, the visitation and Mass will be limited to immediate family. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 614-444-1185. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 5 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Catharine Church
