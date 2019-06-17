Home

Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
614-837-7126
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
Rosemary "Rosi" Vance Obituary
Vance, Rosemary "Rosi"
1948 - 2019
Rosemary "Rosi" Eileen Vance, age 70, of Canal Winchester, died June 15, 2019 at her home. She was born June 24, 1948 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Charles and Anne Kessler. Rosi was extremely active in the Canal Winchester community for over 40 years- from participating in countless school committees and sporting events to helping convert village records to electronic. She retired from Nationwide Children's Hospital in 2010 where she was an office manager for pediatric surgeons and oversaw the fellowship program for new upcoming surgeons. She was a member of LOGOS Bible Church. Rosi loved being outdoors-gardening, walking and birdwatching, and spent countless hours at Slate Run Metro Park. She was a devoted wife and a wonderful mother and grandma. Preceded in death by her brother Raymond "Butch" Kessler and her sister Gloria Kessler. Rosi is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Bob; her sons, Robert (Shawn) Vance and Brian (Ashley) Vance; grandchildren, Emily Vance, Bryan Vance, Jeremiah Vance and Benjamin Vance; siblings, Charles "Chuck" Kessler, Connie Corrova, Steve Kessler, and Roberta "Bobbi" Abram; many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Friends may visit 2-4 and 5-6 p.m. Saturday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 650 W. Waterloo Street, Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110, where a memorial service will take place at 6 p.m. with Pastor Mike Roddy officiating. Those who wish may donate to Mount Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Rd, Columbus, Ohio 43215 in Rosi's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 19, 2019
