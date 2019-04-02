|
Plear, Rosie
1924 - 2019
Rosie Plear, age 94, of Columbus, passed March 31, 2019 peacefully at her home after a brief fight with cancer. Rosie was born October 7, 1924 in Hillsboro, Ohio to Isaac and Sallie Hudson. She attended Wayman Chapel A.M.E. Church where she was baptized at a young age. Rosie attended school in Hillsboro until she began working to contribute to her family household, caring for her mother during her illness until she passed. Rosie later moved to Xenia, Ohio where she worked at Wright Patterson Air Force Base for several years. While living in Xenia she met her husband of 53 years, Ernest Plear. They married in 1962 and moved to Wilmington, Ohio to raise their daughters. In Wilmington she attended Quinn Chapel A.M.E Church and worked at Clinton Memorial Hospital along with several other domestic jobs. In 1970 the family moved to Columbus, Ohio where Rosie did domestic work, later she worked at Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority, located on the Ohio State University campus. As the head cook, she was there for several years until she retired. She is proceeded in death by her husband Ernest and daughter Teresa Plear, grandson James B. Kelly Hudson, brothers Isaac, Joseph, Lloyd, James, and John Hudson; sisters Elizabeth Stewart, Lucille Kittrell, Myrtle Ford, Ruby Stewart and Sarah Captain. Rosie is survived by her children, Phyllis Plear, Rosetta Carter and LaVerne Hudson; grandson, Brandon L. Plear; great grandchildren, Robert and Nadia Plear, Kemah'jae Williams, Bryden Fuller and Alex Hudson; brother, Robert (Mary) Hudson of Hillsboro, Ohio; brother-in law, Thomas Plear of Cincinnati, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Sophie and Irene Plear of Cincinnati, Ohio; special nieces, Tina J. Hudson of Hillsboro and Beverly Parish of Cleveland, Ohio; along with a host of relatives, family and friends. Rosie "Mom" was a loving and devoted mother, a best friend who loved to laugh, be with her family and to cook up a big meal. While able, she faithfully attended First A.M.E. Zion Church, strutted her stuff in her Sunday best and sported her famous "hats".
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019