JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
Prayer Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:45 PM
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Leo Catholic Church
221 Hanford Street (at Bruck)
Sister Rosina Amicon (Jeannette) O.S.F.


1930 - 2020
Sister Rosina Amicon (Jeannette) O.S.F. Obituary
Amicon, O.S.F., Sister Rosina (Jeannette)
1930 - 2020
Sister Rosina (Jeannette) Amicon, OSF, age 90, passed away on March 2, 2020, at Doctors Hospital West under hospice care. Sister is preceded in death by her parents Rocco and Rosina (Iacabucci) Amicon, siblings Lillian (Donald) Guyton, Anne (Albert) Corna, Irene (Mike) Flaherty, Billy (Marge) Amicon and Rosemary, also her nephews Rick, Andy, Michael, Casey and Bobby. She is survived by her cherished nieces and nephews and great and great-great nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her beloved Franciscan Sisters. Sister professed vows as a Sister of St. Francis of Penance and Christian Charity in 1951 at Stella Niagara, NY. She graduated from St. Aloysius Academy (New Lexington, OH) and the former Rosary Hill College (Buffalo, NY). She taught in New York, South Carolina and New Jersey. Ohio assignments were at St. Aloysius and Perry County (religious education) and in Columbus at St. Leo, St. John the Evangelist, St. Peter and St. Catharine schools. She retired in 2003, moving first to St. Leo Convent and later in 2018, to Mohun Health Care Center. Her family will receive friends on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 3-7 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus (with a Prayer Service at 6:45 p.m.). Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, in St. Leo Catholic Church, 221 Hanford Street (at Bruck), with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis of Stella Niagara, 4421 Lower River Road, Stella Niagra, NY (14144) or to the Casey Mentel Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o St. Charles Preparatory School, 2010 East Broad, Columbus, OH (43209). Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
