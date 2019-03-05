The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Ross E. Yoder


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Ross E. Yoder Obituary
Yoder, Ross E.
1929 - 2019
Ross Edward Yoder, 89, of Westerville, Ohio, formerly of Powell, passed away March 3, 2019. He was born October 9, 1929 in Bellefontaine to the late Ila (Clingerman) and Robert Yoder. Ross retired from NCR with over 40 years of service. He was an avid golfer at Blackhawk Golf Course for over 50 years. He is survived by his devoted wife of 68 years, Mary A. "Tommie" (Thompson) Yoder; sons, Stephen, David (Mary), John (Teri) and Michael; 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Visitation 6-8pm Friday, March 8, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, OH 43230. Graveside Service 10:30am Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Bellefontaine Cemetery, 632 E. Brown Ave., Bellefontaine, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in his memory. Visit www.schoedinger.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019
