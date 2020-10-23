1/1
Stewart "Ross" Landau was born on October 24, 1937 in Cleveland, Ohio to Louis and Frieda Landau. He admired his three older siblings, Seymour, Robert, and Florence, even if he did enjoy teasing them. Ross will be remembered for the things he built. Although well known in the home building community for his industriousness and entrepreneurial spirit, the life he built with his family was how he truly measured his success. Ross married his dream girl Lorene in Atlanta, Georgia on October 26, 1956 and they had four children. Although they faced challenges and losses that shook their foundation, including the tragic loss of their three-year-old son Louis Wayne, they worked together and rebuilt by studying the Bible and learning of the resurrection hope. As Jehovah's Witnesses they focused on bringing comfort from the scriptures to others. His most cherished role of all was Pawpaw to his seven grandchildren, Brennon, Kellan, Mallory, Addison, Austin, Kyleigh, and Johnny. As they had families of their own, he gained 12 great grandchildren, whom he loved like the icing on the cake. Generosity and hospitality were his most well-worn tools. His larger-than-life disposition drew everyone to love him, he didn't know a stranger! Ross forged many meaningful friendships, many lasting decades. He had a special love for his family dogs, recently including Nemo and Fraser. He was a talented painter and enjoyed woodworking. Ross and Lorene's travels took them around the world but always brought them back home to Westerville, Ohio. Lorene fell asleep in death nearly five years ago. Ross followed on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at his home in Venice, Florida with his children Larry, Linda and Lonna at his bedside. He was 82 years old. As he faced the end of his life, he was unafraid and drew comfort that he would rest for a time and see his loved ones again in the earthly resurrection promised at John 5:28,29: "Do not be amazed at this, for the hour is coming when all those in the memorial tombs will hear his voice and come out." A memorial service will be held on Zoom due to COVID on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 4pm. Those wishing to attend may respond to Ross.Landau@gmail.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
