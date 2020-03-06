|
|
Unetic, Ross
Ross Hunter Unetic, age 39, of Marysville, died unexpectedly Saturday, February 29, 2020. A 1998 graduate of Bexley High School, he attended Wright State University and Columbus State Community College. A contractor and carpenter, he was solely devoted to his loving family. He was known for his fun-loving nature, his loyalty and compassion. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping, fishing, canoeing and being among the trees and water. He had an insatiable thirst for the universe, the spiritual and the natural world. He was born August 25, 1980 in Columbus, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Albert Unetic, Ida Unetic and Paul and Julia Ross, and a step-grandfather Richard Allen. He is survived by mother, Sarah (Aaron Collins) Ross of Marysville; his father, Albert (Sandy Allen and family) Unetic of Gambier; his wife, Kari Flowers of Lancaster; his son, Ivan Michael Unetic; his sister, Wren (CJ) Hawkins of Marysville; his niece, Jules Hawkins; his nephew, Nicholas Hawkins; his uncle, Phillip (Maureen) Unetic; his cousin, Phoebe Unetic; and other relatives and numerous friends. The family will hold a celebration of his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ross' memory to his son, Ivan's, Love Fund. Checks may be made to Wren Hawkins. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020