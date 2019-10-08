|
|
Scott, Roxanna
Roxanna June Scott, age 86, passed away October 7, 2019. June was born in Madison County to George and Dorothy (Grim) McNamer on June 24, 1933. Retired from Bank One. She enjoyed gardening, wintering in Florida at Tyrone Villas in St. Petersburg, FL. June was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Preceded in death by loving husband of 60 years Chuck, daughter Linda (Steve) Mount, parents George and Dorothy McNamer, siblings Charlotte, Bill, Bob, Joyce and Martha. Survived by children, Michael (Jane) Scott and Sharon Mount; brother, George McNamer; grandchildren, Jon, Jim, Jamie and Kara Scott, Brian, Danielle, and Courtney Mount, and Travis Mount; her extended family of grandchildren, Heidi and husband, Tyler Walker, David and wife, Johnna Koch, Heather Clark; 23 great grandchildren; 8 great great grandchildren. Family will receive friends 6-8pm Thursday at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where funeral service will be held 10 am Friday. Interment Bethel Cemetery, Range Twp., OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, PO BOX 430, Newark, OH 43058. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2019