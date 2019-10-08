Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roxanna Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roxanna Scott


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roxanna Scott Obituary
Scott, Roxanna
Roxanna June Scott, age 86, passed away October 7, 2019. June was born in Madison County to George and Dorothy (Grim) McNamer on June 24, 1933. Retired from Bank One. She enjoyed gardening, wintering in Florida at Tyrone Villas in St. Petersburg, FL. June was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Preceded in death by loving husband of 60 years Chuck, daughter Linda (Steve) Mount, parents George and Dorothy McNamer, siblings Charlotte, Bill, Bob, Joyce and Martha. Survived by children, Michael (Jane) Scott and Sharon Mount; brother, George McNamer; grandchildren, Jon, Jim, Jamie and Kara Scott, Brian, Danielle, and Courtney Mount, and Travis Mount; her extended family of grandchildren, Heidi and husband, Tyler Walker, David and wife, Johnna Koch, Heather Clark; 23 great grandchildren; 8 great great grandchildren. Family will receive friends 6-8pm Thursday at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where funeral service will be held 10 am Friday. Interment Bethel Cemetery, Range Twp., OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, PO BOX 430, Newark, OH 43058. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roxanna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now