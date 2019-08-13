|
|
Ponder, Roxanne
1958 - 2019
Roxanne Ponder, age 61. Sunrise June 21, 1958 and Sunset August 12, 2019. Visitation 6PM and Funeral Service 7PM Friday, August 16, 2019 at Rehoboth Temple, 1111 E. Long Street. Interment Saturday, August 17, 2019 10AM at Eastlawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the PONDER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019