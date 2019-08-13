Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
Rehoboth Temple
1111 E. Long Street
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Rehoboth Temple
1111 E. Long Street
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Eastlawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Roxanne Ponder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roxanne Ponder


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roxanne Ponder Obituary
Ponder, Roxanne
1958 - 2019
Roxanne Ponder, age 61. Sunrise June 21, 1958 and Sunset August 12, 2019. Visitation 6PM and Funeral Service 7PM Friday, August 16, 2019 at Rehoboth Temple, 1111 E. Long Street. Interment 10am Saturday at Eastlawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The PONDER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roxanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now