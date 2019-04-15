Jordan, Roy A.

1927 - 2019

Roy A. Jordan, age 91, passed away on April 14, 2019, surrounded by his living family. He was born on April 20, 1927 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Roy Sr. and Harriet (Wilder) Jordan. Roy was the hardworking patriarch of the Jordan family. He was a loving Husband, Father, Papa, Grandpa, and Pops who will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends. Roy was a hard worker starting at a young age, carrying papers and working as a drug store soda jerk. He worked 36 years in the banking industry, many years at Scioto Downs and Beulah Park, Brinks, and Cheryl's. Roy met the love of his life, Joan Ucker, at the bank where they worked. In retirement they returned to working side by side at Cheryl's. Roy and Joan were proud and devoted members of St. Matthias Catholic Church for 60 years, while living on Estates Place. Roy is also preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Joan, brother Thomas Jordan, sisters Joan Wright and Shirley Jordan, grandson Ronald Close and great-grandchildren Liam Esterly and Bailey Schiefelbein. He is survived by his children, Cindy (Ronald) Close, Jeffrey (Kristi) Jordan, and Laura (Thomas) Martin; grandchildren, Cristy (Anthony) Seely, Erica (John) Esterly, Ashley Close, Scott Jordan, Rachel Jordan, Thomas Martin, Matthew Martin, and Taylor Martin; great-grandchildren, Ronald Seely, Riley Seely, Abigail Seely, Natalie Esterly, Alexander Esterly, and Baylor Schiefelbein. Also survived by his uncle, William (Dottie) Wilder; beloved in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 5-8 PM at SCHOEDINGER NORTH Chapel, 5554 Karl Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 1582 Ferris Road, Columbus, OH 43224. Entombment to follow the Mass at Ressurection Cemetery in Lewis Center, OH. Donations may be made in his name to St. Matthias Catholic Church to have Masses said for Roy.