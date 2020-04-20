|
|
McGarvey, Roy B.
1935 - 2020
Roy McGarvey, 84, died April 17, 2020. Born in Columbus, Ohio July 2, 1935 he grew up on the Hilltop and graduated from West High School. He married his high school sweetheart Sue "Phyllis"McElwee. He attended OSU and worked as a draftsman for many years working on interstate highway design and was instrumental in the design of the Olentangy bike path. He finished his working career with AEP. He loved the Buckeyes and was a redcoat for OSU football until health issues forced him to stop. He lived his last few years at Willowbrook Christian home and was known as "Mr. Fantastic". Pre-deceased by his much loved sons Jeffrey and Kenneth. He is survived by wife, Sue; and children, Steve and Pam and son-in-law, Tom Ottey and daugher-in-law, Judy Colgan; as well as many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers/contributions, the family requests that you write your congressman and local politicians and encourage them to provide COVID 19 testing for our most vulnerable populations and their caregivers. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2020