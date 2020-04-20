The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy McGarvey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy B. McGarvey


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Roy B. McGarvey Obituary
McGarvey, Roy B.
1935 - 2020
Roy McGarvey, 84, died April 17, 2020. Born in Columbus, Ohio July 2, 1935 he grew up on the Hilltop and graduated from West High School. He married his high school sweetheart Sue "Phyllis"McElwee. He attended OSU and worked as a draftsman for many years working on interstate highway design and was instrumental in the design of the Olentangy bike path. He finished his working career with AEP. He loved the Buckeyes and was a redcoat for OSU football until health issues forced him to stop. He lived his last few years at Willowbrook Christian home and was known as "Mr. Fantastic". Pre-deceased by his much loved sons Jeffrey and Kenneth. He is survived by wife, Sue; and children, Steve and Pam and son-in-law, Tom Ottey and daugher-in-law, Judy Colgan; as well as many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers/contributions, the family requests that you write your congressman and local politicians and encourage them to provide COVID 19 testing for our most vulnerable populations and their caregivers. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Download Now