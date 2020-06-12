Roy C. Tackett
1949 - 2020
Tackett, Roy C.
1949 - 2020
Roy C. Tackett, age 71 of Orient, Ohio, born May 2, 1949, in Pike County, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at home, June 11, 2020. He was a longtime roofer and retired from Roofers Local 86. He loved sitting around and listening to George Jones. Roy is preceded in death by parents: Kermit and Draxie Tackett, brothers: Wendell and Moody Tackett, sister: Louise Morgan, Grandchild: Reid Tackett, and mother and father-in-law: Walter and Anna Johnson. Roy is survived by his loving wife of 46 years Elizabeth, children: Missy (Chris) Graham, Roy Lee (Karen) Tackett, Katie (Sean) May, Kermit (Stacey) Tackett, Draquesana (James) Varney, siblings: Nova Derexson, Harold (Sandy) Tackett, Shirley (Kenny) Sharp, and Judy (Robert) Calder, 14 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Roy loved all his kids and grandkids and they will miss him greatly. Following Roy's wishes, there will be no services at this time. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. PORTER-TIDD FUNERAL HOME assisted the Tackett family. Please visit www.radermcdonaldtiddfuneralhome.com to share your online condolences with the family.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 12 to Jun. 16, 2020.
