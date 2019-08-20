|
Hoffman, Roy
1938 - 2019
Roy Lee Hoffman, age 81, of Columbus, Ohio, peacefully passed away surrounded by family on August 17, 2019. He was born on January 18, 1938 in Columbus, Ohio, graduated from Hilliard High School class of 1956 and went on to graduate from The Ohio State University where he was the president of Delta Theta Sigma. After graduating, he served as the Delta Theta Sigma National President for 10 years. He was a teacher for one year in Millersport, Ohio and five years in Hilliard City Schools before becoming a full-time farmer and owner of Hoffman's Greenhouse and Farm Market where he loved attending local farmers' markets. He also served on the Columbus Allied Florist Board and had held the position of treasurer. Roy was also very active in the community where he served on the Franklin County Agricultural Society for over 40 years and he held the positions of Secretary and President. He enjoyed playing softball for Jay & Oties and Cappy's Pizza as well as dartball for St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He is preceded in death by his parents Ellis A. and Ruth E. (Bausch) Hoffman. He is survived by his wife, Carol (Boyer) Hoffman; three sons, David (Teresa) Hoffman of Columbus, Gary (Dina) Hoffman of London, and Michael (Jaime) Hoffman of Hilliard; brother, Larry (Judy) Hoffman of Hilliard; sister, Ruth Ann Hoffman of Columbus; 6 grandchildren, Robert (Amelia) Hoffman, Garrett Hoffman, Andrew Hoffman, Alyssa Hoffman, Eli Hoffman and Mollie Hoffman; nieces, Kim (Mike) Kurbanick and Julie Hoffman and many dear friends. Friends may call at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 W. Broad Street, Sunday, August 25, 2-5pm and Monday, August 26, 10-11am with funeral services at 11am. Interment immediately following the service at Alton Cemetery in Prairie Township.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019