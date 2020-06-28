Roy Jackson Jr.
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jackson Jr., Roy
1953 - 2020
Roy C. Jackson Jr., 66, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Roy was born on August 24, 1953 to Roy Jackson Sr. and Helen Thorpe. Roy will be deeply missed by his wife, Catherine (Graves) of 45 years; sisters, Diana Pope, Monta J. Callander, Carol S. Paishon; sisters-in-law, Mary Yates, Susan Moon; along with many other family and friends. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ronnie. Visitation will be Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 3-4pm with a memorial service to follow at 4pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Columbus Northeast Chapel, 3047 East Dublin-Granville Road, Columbus. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved