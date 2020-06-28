Jackson Jr., Roy
1953 - 2020
Roy C. Jackson Jr., 66, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Roy was born on August 24, 1953 to Roy Jackson Sr. and Helen Thorpe. Roy will be deeply missed by his wife, Catherine (Graves) of 45 years; sisters, Diana Pope, Monta J. Callander, Carol S. Paishon; sisters-in-law, Mary Yates, Susan Moon; along with many other family and friends. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ronnie. Visitation will be Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 3-4pm with a memorial service to follow at 4pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Columbus Northeast Chapel, 3047 East Dublin-Granville Road, Columbus. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.