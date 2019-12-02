|
|
Ross, Jr., Roy Lamar
1947 - 2019
Roy Lamar Ross Jr., 71, of Westerville, Oh., passed away November 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born Dec 10, 1947 to Roy L. and Annie Laurie Ross in Memphis, Tn. He attended Univ. of Southern Mississippi. and Memphis State University. Moving to Westerville, Oh in 1980 he became VP of Sales & Marketing in the Mortgage Title & Insurance Business traveling throughout the US. He made so many long standing friends throughout his career that have carried over to his retirement years. He is an avid Ohio State Buckeye Fan, skier throughout the Colorado Rockies, Golf fanatic and even getting a Hole in One! His biggest joy was watching his grandson Jakob and his friends play golf at Oakhaven Golf Course where he was a Ranger after retiring. Lamar was a caring and loving husband, father, pawpaw and friend. He is survived by his devoted wife, Sherry; son, Lamar III; cherished grandchildren, Jakob Ross, Chelsie Smith (Travis Pimento) and Hannah Ross; great-grandchildren, Caden Horton and Xavier Pimento. He is also survived by his dedicated sisters, Barbara Ross, Hattiesburg, Ms., Jean Moncrief (Henry), Mobile, Al., Beverly Bryant (Bubba), Mobile, Al.; nieces, Sydney Lunn, Lorie Lunn (Eduardo Lima), Cheryl Abbott (Douglas); nephews, Ross Moncrief and Daniel Mann (Dorothy); grand nieces and nephews, CJ and Ashley Abbott, Julian and Oliva Lima, Braden and Darcie Mann. Lamar also leaves behind so many long remembered friends from his childhood, High School, college years and neighbors in Westerville that are too many to mention but he wanted you to know we talked about all of you often and cherish the memories that were shared. His family wishes to thank caregiver Mindy WIlliams, Dr. Melissa Dine and Staff, Mt. Carmel Home Health, Mt Carmel Hospice, Gina Englehart RN, BSN and other Hospice Support Staff. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 5 from 5-7 p.m. at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 East Schrock Road, Westerville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the in Lamar's name.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2019