Green, Roy Lee1935 - 2020Roy Lee Green, 85, of West Jefferson, Ohio went to be with the Lord on June 11, 2020. Roy was born to Ray and Phoebe Green on May 18, 1935, Jackson, Ohio. Preceded in death by wife Roseanna Dell Green, parents Ray and Phoebe Green, and brother Paul (Helen) Green. Survived by daughter Christine (Bill), grandchildren Jackie Greer, and Bill Snashall, great-grandchildren Levi and Layla Greer, brother Jesse (Shirley) Green, sisters Linda Mast and Freda (Jay) Carter, several nieces and nephews. Graduated from West Jefferson High School as president of his class in 1954, played football for the Roughriders and was still a loyal fan !!! Retired from Westinghouse Corp, after 30 years of service. Member of the First Baptist Church of West Jefferson. Served 8 years in The Ohio National Guard. Founded Green's Western Shop with wife Dell in 1975. Family will receive visitors on Friday June 19, 2 to 4 p.m. , and 5 to 7 pm, and Saturday, June 20, 9:30 am to 10:30 am. Funeral Service will be at 10:30 am, at the Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home, 1355 W. Main St., West Jefferson, Ohio, 43162. Graveside burial will follow the service at Hampton Cemetary, West Jefferson, Ohio.