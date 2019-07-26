|
|
McKibben, Roy
1933 - 2019
Roy F. McKibben, Jr., 85, of Whitehall, passed away on July 26, 2019, just one day before his 86th birthday. Roy was born in Jersey City, New Jersey on July 27, 1933 to Roy F. Sr. and Kathryn (Branigan) McKibben. Roy joined the Air Force where he served for 10 years. He loved planes and being apart of the Fairfield Historical County Air Craft Squadron. He retired from Jeffrey Mining Machinery where he was an engineer for many years. He is preceded in death by his parents, loving wife Lois, son Mark McKibben, brothers James and Robert McKibben. He is survived by daughter, Lori (Christopher) Genzen; grandchildren, Michelle (Michael) Bailey, Staci Clarke, and Kellen McKibben; many more extended family and friends. Roy's family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 30, from 4-6pm at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, where his memorial service will follow at 6pm. Military Honors to follow. Donations may be made to Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 28, 2019