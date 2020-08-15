Smith, Roy
Roy Paul Smith, 85, of New Concord, passed away August 14, 2020 at his residence. He was born October 4, 1934 in Columbus, OH, son of the late, Roy Charles Smith and Violet Snyder Smith. He was a veteran in the United States Army and a Christian by faith. He is survived by his wife, Geneva DeLong Smith; sons, William Rinehart, Roy (Jennifer) Smith Jr.; daughters, Paula (Claude) Maynard, Debra Moore, Pamela Smith; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Eilene Wharton. Per his wishes no services will take place a private family burial will take place at a later date.