Roy V. Williams
1930 - 2020
Williams, Roy V.
1930 - 2020
Roy V. Williams, born March 19, 1930 and passed away Aug. 16, 2020. Survived by wife, Freda M. Williams; son, Michael Williams of Prescott, AZ; daughter, Kimberly Williams of Lake Hiawatha, NJ; granddaughter, Allison Wilden; grandson, Joey Williams; great-grandsons, Elias and Zachary; brothers, Dallas, Earl, and Harold Williams; sister, Opal Keyes; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents William K. Williams and Cassie Wheeler Williams, sisters Sarah Pridemore and June Evans, brothers James Milton, Wayne, Haskel, Franklin, Doug, Ray, Troy, and Mason Williams. Retired from truck driving at the age of 65, after over 40 years of service. Roy was an ordained Deacon in the Southern Baptist Church. He taught Sunday school for many years as a faithful servant of the Lord. Roy was a member of First Baptist Church in Grove City, OH. Visitation Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 from 9am until the time of Funeral Service at 10am at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Interment to follow at Bailey Chapel Cemetery, Piketon, OH. The family strongly encourages everyone in attendance to wear a mask and practice social distancing when possible. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation. For more, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
