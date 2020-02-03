Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Workman Cemetery
Danville, OH
Roy Wander


1925 - 2020
Roy Wander Obituary
Wander, Roy
Roy W. Wander, 94, of Columbus, passed on Feb. 2, 2020. He was born on Nov. 21, 1925 in Mount Vernon, OH to Elmer J. and Edna (Wenger) Wander who preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his wife of 64 years Victoria (Workman) Wander and 2 sisters Ruth Anderson and Jean Collins. He is survived by 2 sons, Daniel (Karen) and Richard (Paula); 4 grandchildren, Kristine, Patrick, Michael, Emily; 3 sisters-in-law; several nieces and nephews. He was a member of Maize Manor United Methodist Church, graduate of the Ohio State University, US Navy veteran of World War II in the Pacific Theatre. He was a 60 year member of the Neocacia Lodge #595 of F&A Masons, and a retired employee of Huntington Banks. A visitation will be held from 4-6pm on Thursday Feb. 6, 2020 with a funeral service at 6pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, OH 43231. Burial will follow on Friday at 11am in Workman Cemetery, Danville, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mid Ohio Food Bank, or the .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
