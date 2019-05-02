Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Wippel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Wippel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roy Wippel Obituary
Wippel, Roy
1951 - 2019
Roy A. Wippel, 67, of Ashville, passed away on Thurs., May 2, 2019 at Mount Carmel East in Columbus, OH. Roy was born on Dec. 28, 1951 to the late Harold and Wilma (Callahan) Wippel in Columbus, OH. Roy was a member and served as a Deacon of Eastwood Seventh Day Adventist Church in Columbus and loved sports, trains and Hallmark movies. Besides his parents, Roy was preceded in death by sisters Ruth and Marian. Roy is survived by brothers, Paul and Ralph (Linda) Wippel; caregivers nephew, Daniel and Stephanie Wippel; nephews, Dale and David Wippel; numerous other nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, May 5 and Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 6 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville 43103. Entombment will follow at Franklin Hills Mausoleum in Canal Winchester. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now