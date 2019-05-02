|
Wippel, Roy
1951 - 2019
Roy A. Wippel, 67, of Ashville, passed away on Thurs., May 2, 2019 at Mount Carmel East in Columbus, OH. Roy was born on Dec. 28, 1951 to the late Harold and Wilma (Callahan) Wippel in Columbus, OH. Roy was a member and served as a Deacon of Eastwood Seventh Day Adventist Church in Columbus and loved sports, trains and Hallmark movies. Besides his parents, Roy was preceded in death by sisters Ruth and Marian. Roy is survived by brothers, Paul and Ralph (Linda) Wippel; caregivers nephew, Daniel and Stephanie Wippel; nephews, Dale and David Wippel; numerous other nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, May 5 and Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 6 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville 43103. Entombment will follow at Franklin Hills Mausoleum in Canal Winchester. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 3, 2019