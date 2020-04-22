|
|
Hawk, Rozella "Rozie"
1927 - 2020
Rozella "Rozie" Hawk, 92, of Pickerington, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She retired from Western Electric; was a member of Walnut Heights Baptist Church; VFW #9473 Auxiliary; and Eastern Star Wahneta Chapter #235. She is preceded in death by her husband Jacob Hawk, son Jerry McKinney, parents Lawrence and Ora Keefer and step-son Michael Hawk. Rozie is survived by her children, Mary Ann (Harley) King, Richard (Peggy) McKinney, and Denise Cantrell (Skip Fry); daughter-in-law, Linda McKinney; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 3 great great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, and special friend, Joyce. Due to Covid19, services are private under the care of Cotner Funeral Home of Reynoldsburg. A Celebration of Rozie's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Rozie's memory to FairHope Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130. Messages may be sent to Rozie's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2020