Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Resources
More Obituaries for Rozella Hawk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rozella "Rozie" Hawk


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rozella "Rozie" Hawk Obituary
Hawk, Rozella "Rozie"
1927 - 2020
Rozella "Rozie" Hawk, 92, of Pickerington, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She retired from Western Electric; was a member of Walnut Heights Baptist Church; VFW #9473 Auxiliary; and Eastern Star Wahneta Chapter #235. She is preceded in death by her husband Jacob Hawk, son Jerry McKinney, parents Lawrence and Ora Keefer and step-son Michael Hawk. Rozie is survived by her children, Mary Ann (Harley) King, Richard (Peggy) McKinney, and Denise Cantrell (Skip Fry); daughter-in-law, Linda McKinney; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 3 great great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, and special friend, Joyce. Due to Covid19, services are private under the care of Cotner Funeral Home of Reynoldsburg. A Celebration of Rozie's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Rozie's memory to FairHope Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130. Messages may be sent to Rozie's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rozella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -