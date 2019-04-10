Herrera, Ruben

1992 - 2019

Rubén Castilla Herrera, died on April 6, 2019 in Columbus after tending to the vegetable garden that brought him peace and joy. An Ohioan since 1987, Rubén was born in Seguin, Texas and raised in Oregon. The child of farmworkers Pura Castilla Herrera and Alfredo Torres Herrera, he is survived by his partner, Nicholas Pasquarello; daughters, Rita Herrera, Naomi Chamberlain, and Marisa Garverick Herrera; son, Ruben Herrera, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Angie Wilhelm Herrera; son-in-law, Joshua Chamberlain; son-in-law to be, Preston Osborn; ten grandchildren; and siblings, Rosemary, Raul, Rudy, Roland, and Guido. A celebración de vida in honor of Rubén's life and legacy will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 3 p.m at Broad Street United Methodist Church, 501 East Broad Street, Columbus, followed by time for food and community. We also invite all those who are interested and able to join us in gathering at 2 p.m. to march from the Ohio Statehouse to Broad Street United Methodist Church prior to the service. Rubén's family is deeply appreciative of the financial and emotional support from all of the people from his community. Arrangements have been completed with JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 2693 W. Broad St.