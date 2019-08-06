Home

Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
Ruben Sparks Obituary
Sparks, Ruben
Ruben Henry Sparks, age 83, of Plain City, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019. Member of Amity Enterprise Baptist Church. Retired from the City of Upper Arlington with 20 years of service. Preceded in death by son Cliff 1980. Survived by loving wife of 59 years, Rella; children, Roger (Wendy) Sparks, Betty (Bill) Smith, Missy (Mike) Love, Michelle (Shawn) Hay and Jason (Tina) Sparks; brothers, Glen (Joyce) Sparks, Buddy Sparks and Fred "Dude" (Opal) Sparks; 15 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, numerous loving relatives and Friends. Family will receive friends Friday 6-8 pm at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where funeral service will be held 11 am Saturday with visitation 1 hour prior to the time of service. Interment Big Darby Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rella. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 7, 2019
