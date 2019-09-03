|
|
Casey, Ruby
1921 - 2019
Ruby Casey, age 97, passed away surrounded by family on September 2, 2019. Born on September 18, 1921 to the late Leonard and Phoebe Smith of Pikeville, KY. Longtime member of the Hilock Freewill Baptist Church. Friends may call from 11 am until time of service at 1 pm on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the O.R. Woodyard South Chapel, 1346 South High St. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. See full obituary at www.orwoodyard.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 7, 2019