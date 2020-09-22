1/
Ruby Greenwalt
1936 - 2020
Ruby Delores Greenwalt, age 84, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away surrounded by family on September 17, 2020. Ruby was born in New Boston, Ohio, to Leewell Lee Lawhun and Florence Deana (Marlowe) Lawhun. Ruby graduated from Hamilton Township High School in 1954. Among her many talents, Ruby will be remembered as an excellent calligrapher and mural artist. She studied under the renowned master penman Bill Lilly and has graced many homes with her wonderful murals. In addition to these artistic talents, Ruby was an excellent seamstress and floral designer. Family and friends will attest to her ability to fix, mend and repair almost anything. Most of all, she was devoted to her children, grandchildren, and church community. Ruby is survived by her children, Dwight "Chuck" (Joanna) Greenwalt Jr., Tracy (Jim Trout) Greenwalt, Deana (Tim) Patterson; brother, Robert Paul (Anita) Lawhun; grandchildren, Ethan Greenwalt, Will, Wyatt and Vivian Patterson; great-grandchild, Nora Ruby Greenwalt; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Ruby is preceded in death by her husband Dwight Charles Greenwalt, sisters Jewel Wanda Austin and Shelby Jean White. A celebration of Ruby's life will be held at 5:30pm Saturday, October 3, at Laurel Canyon Church of Christ, 409 McNaughton Road, Columbus, Ohio. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in her honor to your local Humane Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 22 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
05:30 PM
Laurel Canyon Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
(614) 755-9500
