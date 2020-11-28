Messer, Ruby Jo

1938 - 2020

Ruby Jo Messer, age 82, of Westerville, OH, passed away November 26, 2020. Retired owner of Learning Ladder Preschool. Member of World Harvest Church. Survived by her children, Elmer (Kathy) Messer, Jr., Carol (Rick) Konkoskia, Sherry (Robert) Bragg and Jan (Brian) Dennis; grandchildren, Angie Hager, Amy Williams, Rickey Konkoskia, Renee Watkins, Shelly Wilson-Saulsbury, Cole Bragg, Danielle Evanshine, Brian Dennis, Katie Harris, Jayson McMullin and Sarah Harmon; 19 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson; brothers, Johnny Smith, Joe (Shirley) Smith, Jr. and Randy (Teresa) Smith; sisters, Wanda Brewer, Phillis Sims, Diane (Dennis) Thompson and Anna Thompson; many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, OH Wednesday, 6-8 p.m.. Service will be held at Life Church at Easton, 5000 Sunbury Road, Columbus, OH 43230 Thursday at 11 a.m., Pastor Charles Noel, officiating, Interment Fancher Cemetery.



