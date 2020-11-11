Jones, Ruby
1950 - 2020
Ruby Jones, age 70, passed away November 8, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 9-10AM on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. A Celebration of Life Service will be streamed online to allow family and friends to honor Ruby together at a distance. Please visit Ruby's memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
.