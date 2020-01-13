|
|
Miller, Ruby Mae
1926 - 2020
Ruby Mae Miller, age 93, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on January 10, 2020 due to complications from pneumonia. She was born on March 13, 1926 in Charleston, West Virginia. She met the love of her life in school, Lee L. Miller, and they were married on December 21, 1944. He preceded her in death in 1999. Three sisters also precede her in death - Wilma, Bobbie and Billie. Ruby followed all sports, especially baseball and her beloved Cincinnati Reds. She looked forward to game days, sharing a beer and cheering on her team with good friends and family, like Jerry Davis. If you missed the final score, no need to consult the sport pages. She dutifully recorded Reds and Ohio State Buckeyes statistics and knew more than most sportscasters about the games! She was a voracious reader, especially of romance and western novels. They gave her great enjoyment and filled her later days. But nothing gave her more joy than spending time with her sons and their families -- five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She always finished a phone call or visit with "come and see me." Family was important to her - she dearly loved them all. Ruby retired from Chase Bank and she and Lee enjoyed spending some of their retirement years in Punta Gorda, Florida. She was an active member of CenterPointe Church for many years, where she made a lifelong bond with dear friends Chris and Judy Hoban and their sons Zachary and Andrew. Ruby is survived by her two sons; Terry (sons Ryan (Jodie) and Matthew (Sarah), friend Beth DeVore, and former wife Judy; Larry and Vicki (daughter Kelly (Matt), sons Geoffrey and Nick (Amanda). She left a legacy of love for her great-grandchildren -- Ashley, Jacob, Avery, Emma, Landon and Leah. Please join us in celebrating her life at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43231. Visitation on Wednesday, January 15, 1-3 and 5-7 pm; funeral on Wednesday at 10 a.m. John Karlson officiating. Interment following at Harrison Township Cemetery, South Bloomfield, Ohio. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 14, 2020