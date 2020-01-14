Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Miller


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruby Miller Obituary
Miller, Ruby
1926 - 2020
Ruby Mae Miller, age 93, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on January 10, 2020 due to complications from pneumonia. Please join us in celebrating her life at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43231. Visitation on Wednesday, January 15, 1-3 and 5-7 pm; funeral on Thursday at 10 a.m. John Karlson officiating. Interment following at Harrison Township Cemetery, South Bloomfield, Ohio. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -