Miller, Ruby
1926 - 2020
Ruby Mae Miller, age 93, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on January 10, 2020 due to complications from pneumonia. Please join us in celebrating her life at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43231. Visitation on Wednesday, January 15, 1-3 and 5-7 pm; funeral on Thursday at 10 a.m. John Karlson officiating. Interment following at Harrison Township Cemetery, South Bloomfield, Ohio. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 15, 2020