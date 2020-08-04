1/
Ruby Miller
1927 - 2020
Ruby Miller, 93, passed away on August 4, 2020. Ruby was born on February 19, 1927 in Frenchburg, KY. She was preceded in death by her parents and several brothers and sisters. Ruby is survived by her sons, Joseph (Cathy) Miller and Jeffrey (Melanie) Miller; granddaughters, Angel (Brett) Succhomma and Holly Miller; great-grandson, Joseph Coleman Miller; sisters, Peggy (Brad) Burns, Loretta (Jack) Cantrell and Connie (Lincoln) Helmandollar. A graveside service for Ruby will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Glen Rest Memorial Estates, 8029 East Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068 at 2pm with Pastor Steven Conrad officiating. Arrangements under the care of Cotner Funeral Home. Memorial messages may be sent to Ruby's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Glen Rest Memorial Estates
Funeral services provided by
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
