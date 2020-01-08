Home

Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
Ruby Rood / Mead


1933 - 2020
Ruby Rood / Mead Obituary
Rood / Mead, Ruby
1933 - 2020
Ruby Rood, age 86, of Columbus, passed away January 7, 2020. Member of Grace Ministries. Preceded in death by husbands Avery Mead and Doyle Rood, siblings Pauline Payne, Mary Clark, John Brafford, Buck Brafford. Survived by children, Sherry Maynard and Mark (Vickie) Mead; grandchildren, Jeannette, Christopher, and Derek; great-grandchildren, Noah, Ian, Haley, and Kayla; brothers, Lester Brafford and Terry Brafford; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Family will receive friends Saturday, January 11, 2020 beginning at 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, Oh. Rev. Tabor officiating. Interment to follow at Obetz Cemetery. To sign and view Ruby's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
