Williams, Ruby

1925 - 2019

Ruby Williams, age 93, departed this world and went to be with the Lord on March 6, 2019. Ruby was born to the late Grant and Susie (Preston) Short on March 7, 1925 in Meally, Kentucky. Ruby is preceded in death by her husband for 63 years, Lester Guy Williams, brothers Herschel, Russell, Cecil, and Arnold and sisters Ethel and Nora. She leaves behind a caring niece, Susie Jordan Carr (Ted); sister-in-law, Janice Williams and family; and sister-in-law, Sharon Campbell (Jim); many other nieces and nephews, Mary Stark, Eddie and Darlene Short, Rebel Wisner, Betty Mullins, Roberta Roe, Grant Short, Debbie Wheeler, Joanna Cox, Beverly Davis, Wayne and Tammy Short, friends Connie Straight, Ellie Madory, George Miller, and Tom Nance, all who Ruby loved dearly. She retired from Nationwide Insurance after 32 years of service. Ruby and Lester lived a wonderful life full of travel in their motor home, golf leagues, bridge and euchre clubs, bowling leagues, square dancing, dominos, and gardening. Ruby wore a unique frog pin each day, all of them given to her by family members and friends, as her visible sign to her devotion to God. The word frog, an acronym meaning Fully Rely On God. She was a member of the Buckeye Christian Church. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, where funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2019