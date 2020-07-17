1/
Rudolph Bierberg
1931 - 2020
{ "" }
Bierberg, Rudolph
1931 - 2020
Rudolph "Rudy" Joseph Bierberg was the son of Valentine Bierberg and Elsa Bierberg, born on October 14, 1931. After graduating with a degree in engineering from the University of Wisconsin, he worked for Chemical Nucleonics for many years. Rudy was an Air Force Veteran, he also enjoyed aviation and had a private pilots license. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Richard Bierberg. Rudy is survived by his dear friend and companion of many years, Marjorie Chester; as well as many caregivers and friends. Friends may call from 11am until time of his funeral service at 1pm on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the O.R. WOODYARD CO. FUNERAL HOME, 1346 S. High Street, Columbus, 43207. Visit www.orwoodyard.com to share with his friends.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
JUL
20
Funeral service
01:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
