Brown, Rudolph
1942 - 2019
Rudolph "Rudy" Brown, 76, died July 31, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital in Columbus, Ohio after battling Congestive Heart and Renal Failure. The family is having a private Memorial Gathering to celebrate his life. Mr. Brown was born December 1, 1942, in Harlem, New York to Fannie and Tennyson Brown. He worked at Plymouth Rock, and was a Housekeeping Supervisor at Mary Immaculate Hospital in Jamaica, New York. He also worked as a Housekeeping Supervisor at Elmington Manor, Children's Hospital, and Abbott in Columbus, Ohio. Rudy was a devoted husband, and father. He loved singing Doo Wop, bowling, gambling and going to the movies. He married Juanita Hill on January 19, 1965. He was preceded in death by his mother Fannie, father Tennyson, brothers Reginald, Glen, and his grandmother Alice Cohen who raised him from age 11. He is survived by his wife; his 3 children, Deena (John) Hone, Rudy (Michelle) Brown, Christopher (Viviana) Brown; 8 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and his sisters, Vickie Armfield, and Marlene Stroud of Wyandanch, New York. Rudy had a great sense of humor and was always ready to tell a joke. He loved to laugh. Big Rudy as he was known by some truly: Lived, Loved, and Laughed through life. Arrangement entrusted to Schoedinger East.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 3, 2019