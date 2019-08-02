Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rudolph Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rudolph Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rudolph Brown Obituary
Brown, Rudolph
1942 - 2019
Rudolph "Rudy" Brown, 76, died July 31, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital in Columbus, Ohio after battling Congestive Heart and Renal Failure. The family is having a private Memorial Gathering to celebrate his life. Mr. Brown was born December 1, 1942, in Harlem, New York to Fannie and Tennyson Brown. He worked at Plymouth Rock, and was a Housekeeping Supervisor at Mary Immaculate Hospital in Jamaica, New York. He also worked as a Housekeeping Supervisor at Elmington Manor, Children's Hospital, and Abbott in Columbus, Ohio. Rudy was a devoted husband, and father. He loved singing Doo Wop, bowling, gambling and going to the movies. He married Juanita Hill on January 19, 1965. He was preceded in death by his mother Fannie, father Tennyson, brothers Reginald, Glen, and his grandmother Alice Cohen who raised him from age 11. He is survived by his wife; his 3 children, Deena (John) Hone, Rudy (Michelle) Brown, Christopher (Viviana) Brown; 8 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and his sisters, Vickie Armfield, and Marlene Stroud of Wyandanch, New York. Rudy had a great sense of humor and was always ready to tell a joke. He loved to laugh. Big Rudy as he was known by some truly: Lived, Loved, and Laughed through life. Arrangement entrusted to Schoedinger East.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rudolph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.