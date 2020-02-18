|
|
Gutheil, Rudolph "Rudy"
Rudolph "Rudy" George Gutheil, age 83, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020. Rudy was born to Helmut and Emma Gutheil in Tiefenort Germany and moved to America with his parents and sisters in 1947. He graduated from South High School in 1955 and served in the U.S. Navy Reserves. He was the founder and president of United Exterminating Service, Inc. from 1970 till 2014. Rudy was a loving father, husband, brother and son. Preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Carol Ann and sister Edith Balser. Survived by daughters, Yvonne (Larry) Whisman and Debra Gutheil; sisters, Inge Ackermann, Ilse Long, Doris Sparks; numerous nieces and nephews, and additional family and friends. Family will receive friends Sunday 2-6pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St., where services will be held Monday 12:30pm. Pastor Matthew Cox, officiating. Burial Green Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made to a . To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020