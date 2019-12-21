The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Rudy Seciliot

Rudy Seciliot Obituary
Seciliot, Rudy
1929 - 2019
Rudy B. Seciliot, devoted father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on December 14. Survived by daughters, Cathy (Eric) Erickson, Nancy (Chip) Knoop; son, David (Barb) Seciliot; grandchildren, Megan and Connor Knoop; sister-in-law, Eloise Seciliot; and cousin, Gerry Ross; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by loving wife of 52 years Mary Seciliot, parents Angelo and Amelia Seciliot, and brother Leo. Rudy was born in Columbus and grew up in the Clintonville area. He graduated from North High School in 1947. Rudy served in the US Air Force as an Airman First Class from 1951-1953. He returned to Columbus to attend The Ohio State University and graduated with a bachelor's degree in business. Rudy enjoyed a long and successful career in sales. He remained active in the North High Polar Bear Alumni Association for many years. Rudy enjoyed volunteering at Riverside Hospital after his retirement. He was an avid Buckeye fan and enjoyed traveling throughout the US and Europe. Most of all, Rudy was a very dedicated family man. His children would like to thank Whetstone Gardens and The Forum at Knightsbridge for the wonderful care Rudy received over the past 2 years.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019
